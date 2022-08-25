St. Louis' Goldschmidt hits 2 more HRs, in Triple Crown talk

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt smiles as he give a radio interview after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 8-3. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Paul Goldschmidt slugged his 32nd and 33rd homers and had five RBIs and Corey Dickerson set a franchise record for consecutive hits in the St. Louis Cardinals' 8-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Goldschmidt, Dickerson and Tommy Edman collected three hits apiece as the NL Central-leading Cardinals won for the 10th time in their last 12 games and concluded a 6-2 trip. The Cardinals collected 16 hits even without slugger Nolan Arenado, who returned to St. Louis to attend the birth of his first child.

St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson (7-6) pitched a season-high seven innings of five-hit ball. Neither Albert Pujols nor Yadier Molina were in the lineup in their final visit to Wrigley Field.

Marcus Stroman (3-6) was tagged with the loss, giving up 11 hits.

Goldschmidt leads the NL in batting average (.339) and RBIs (105) and is second to Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies (35) in home runs.

Dickerson set an expansion-era franchise record with 10 hits in 10 consecutive plate appearances.

RAYS 8, ANGELS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Drew Rasmussen won his third consecutive start, Manuel Margot got four hits and Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles Angels to complete a four-game sweep.

Rasmussen (9-4) gave up one run, six hits and struck out nine over 5 1 /3 innings.

Isaac Paredes hit a two-run homer during a five-run third for Tampa Bay, which has won 11 of 13 and holds the top AL wild-card spot.

Taylor Ward hit a solo home run in the fourth for the Angels, who have lost nine of 10.

Patrick Sandoval (4-9) allowed five runs - one earned - and five hits over six innings in his first start since a four-hit shutout of Detroit last Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports