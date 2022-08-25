 

Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting death

  • FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan's national police chief on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 said he wants to step down to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.

    FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan's national police chief on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 said he wants to step down to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month. Associated Press

  • Flowers arrive at the residence of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Abe's family paid tribute to him in a private ritual Buddhist ritual Thursday marking the 49th day of his assassination. (Kyodo News via AP)

    Flowers arrive at the residence of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Abe's family paid tribute to him in a private ritual Buddhist ritual Thursday marking the 49th day of his assassination. (Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

 
Posted8/25/2022 7:00 AM

TOKYO -- Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.

National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura's announcement came as his agency released a report on how it failed to save Abe's life on July 8 when he was assassinated in Nara in western Japan.

 

The police report found holes in Abe's police protection that allowed the alleged attacker to shoot him from behind.

Nakamura did not say when his resignation would be official.

The alleged gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the scene and is currently under mental evaluation until late November. Yamagami told police that he targeted Abe because of the former leader's link to the Unification Church, which he hated.

Abe's family paid tribute to him in a private ritual Buddhist ritual Thursday marking the 49th day of his assassination.

