Grains higher, Livestock mixed
Updated 8/25/2022 10:12 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 16.75 cents at $7.9625 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 10.25 cents at $6.6825 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 5 cents at $4.25 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 1.75 cents at 15.6050 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off .48 cent at $1.4112 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.8165 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell 1.15 cents at $.9007 a pound.
