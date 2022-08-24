2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

FILE - Germany's Angelique Kerber waves after defeating France's Kristina Mladenovic during their women's singles tennis match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that 'two against one just isn't a fair competition' and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that 'two against one just isn't a fair competition' and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle.

The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018.

She hasn't competed on tour since a third-round loss at Wimbledon on July 1. She is currently ranked 52nd.

'For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it's for the best possible reason,' Kerber wrote Wednesday. 'I will miss all of you.'

She also said: 'Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I'm grateful for the new path I'm heading to. To be honest, I'm nervous and excited at the same time.'

Play in the main draw of the U.S. Open begins Monday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports