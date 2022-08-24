MLB Calendar

Aug. 31 - Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 - Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Oct. 5 - Regular season ends.

Oct. 7-9 - Wild Card Series.

Oct. 11-17 - Division Series.

Oct. 18-26 - League Championship Series

Oct. 28-Nov. 5 - World Series.

November TBA - Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA - Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

November TBA - Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 15th day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

Dec. 2 - Last day for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 4 - Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Players Committee vote announced, San Diego.

Dec. 5-7 - Winter meetings, San Diego,

Dec. 7 - Winter meeting draft, San Diego.

Dec. 15 - International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2023

Jan. 13 - Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 - International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 30-Feb. 17 - Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Feb. 15 - Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 20- Voluntary reporting date for other players.

February TBA - Exhibition games start.

Feb. 25 - Mandatory reporting date.

March 30 - Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

June 24-25 - Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.

July TBA - Amateur draft.

July 11 - All-Star Game, Seattle.

July 23 -Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 - Last day during the season to trade a player, 6 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 1 - Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 20 - Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 1 - Regular season ends.

Dec. 15 - International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

