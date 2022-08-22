 

Cardinals look to prolong win streak, take on the Cubs

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/22/2022 7:00 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (69-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-68, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (6-3, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -169, Cubs +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals seek to extend a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 52-68 record overall and a 26-35 record in home games. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

St. Louis is 69-51 overall and 29-30 in road games. The Cardinals have a 53-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday's game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 31 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .279 for the Cubs. Franmil Reyes is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 34 doubles and 31 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-43 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .307 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (finger), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (leg), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Comments
