 

Bills cut Haack, clear the way for 'Punt God' to take over

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • FILE - Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza waves to fans after a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. With a nickname like "Punt God," Matt Araiza has all but assured himself to securing a spot on the Buffalo Bills roster. The Bills cleared the way for the rookie sixth-round pick out of San Diego State to take over the punting duties this season after releasing returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

    FILE - Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza waves to fans after a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. With a nickname like "Punt God," Matt Araiza has all but assured himself to securing a spot on the Buffalo Bills roster. The Bills cleared the way for the rookie sixth-round pick out of San Diego State to take over the punting duties this season after releasing returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Associated Press

  • Buffalo Bills placekicker Tyler Bass (2) boots the winning field goal as punter Matt Araiza (19) releases the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Alexander Myres (41) tries to defend in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

    Buffalo Bills placekicker Tyler Bass (2) boots the winning field goal as punter Matt Araiza (19) releases the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Alexander Myres (41) tries to defend in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Associated Press

 
By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/22/2022 10:01 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- With a nickname like 'Punt God,' Matt Araiza has all but assured himself a spot on the Buffalo Bills' roster.

The Bills cleared the way for the rookie sixth-round pick with the booming left leg out of San Diego State to take over the punting duties this season after releasing returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday. Buffalo also cut veteran receiver Tavon Austin, who has failed to meet expectations since being selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2013 draft.

 

The move to cut Haack came after Araiza attempted just one punt in two preseason games. Araiza's punt was impressive enough: a flip-the-field 82-yarder that dribbled into the end zone during a 27-24 win over Indianapolis in Buffalo's preseason opener on Aug. 13.

Though the strength of Araiza's leg was not in question, a bigger issue for the Bills was to see how the player adjusted to place-holding duties for kicker Tyler Bass. Araiza was new to holding after handling only the place-kicking duties in college.

Araiza proved to be a fast learner, handling most of the duties in two preseason games, including being the holder as Bass hit a game-winning 46-yard field goal against the Colts as time expired.

Haack was entering his second season in Buffalo and had two years remaining on his contract. The fifth-year player was inconsistent last season while struggling in Buffalo's windy elements, averaging a career-low 42.9 yards per attempt and landing just 18 of 52 punts inside an opponent's 20.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The 21-year-old Araiza hasn't had to deal with cold weather much during his three years at San Diego State, where the Ray Guy award winner established himself as one of college football's premier punters. Fourth downs turned into must-watch moments, with Araiza setting the major college football record with a punting average of 51.19 yards.

Austin, meanwhile, was the odd man out among a very deep group of receivers, led by Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie. Austin did not play in Buffalo's preseason opener against the Colts, and he finished with just two catches for 18 yards in a 42-15 victory over Denver on Saturday.

The 32-year-old signed with Buffalo in June after spending last season in Jacksonville, where he had 24 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars were his fourth team in four years, with the other stops being Green Bay, San Francisco and Dallas.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 