Cubs' Hendricks to miss rest of season with shoulder issue

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks will not return this season after he was hampered by shoulder trouble for much of the year.

Hendricks finishes with a 4-6 record and a career-high 4.80 ERA in 16 starts.

'Very unfortunate obviously. You just want to pitch,' Hendricks said Monday. 'That's it. I just want to pitch all year and be there for my guys every fifth day. ... But, you know, things get in the way, things happen.'

Hendricks got 12 days off between starts in early June because of shoulder fatigue. He returned June 14 against San Diego, but he left a July 5 start at Milwaukee after just three innings.

The 32-year-old Hendricks said he was first diagnosed with tendinitis. But another MRI after the start against the Brewers showed a capsular tear.

'It looked like we were running out of time to do a throwing schedule and to come back and make some starts, so we just all decided it'd be best,' he said. 'There's really not the time to get back, so take advantage, fully getting healthy, not trying to push through it at all.'

Hendricks said the injury is from years of usage, and he doesn't think he is going to need surgery to fix the issue.

Hendricks was acquired in a 2012 trade with Texas and made his major league debut with Chicago in 2014. He is 87-61 with a 3.46 ERA in nine seasons, helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.

He is heading into the final guaranteed year of his contract. There is a $16 million team option for 2024 with a $1.5 million buyout.

'I need to produce and perform to be a part of this winning culture and this winning that's going to be coming,' Hendricks said. 'I want to be a part of that, so I'm focusing on myself to do as much as I can to put myself in that position.'

