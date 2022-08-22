Judge hits No. 47, Yankees beat Scherzer, Mets 4-2

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge connected off Max Scherzer for his major league-leading 47th home run, Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs and the New York Yankees beat the Mets 4-2 Monday night for their first Subway Series win this season.

The Yankees, in a historic skid with 14 losses in 18 games coming into this matchup in the Bronx, built a 3-0 lead on DJ LeMahieu's first-inning sacrifice fly, Judge's home run off Scherzer (9-3) in the second and doubles by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Benintendi in the fifth.

Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera misplayed a popup in the fifth, and the Mets' Daniel Vogelbach followed with a two-run homer that made it 3-2.

Domingo GermÃ¡n (2-2) gave up two runs - one earned - in 6 1/3 innings. Jonathan Loaisiga finished with four outs in a row for his first save since Aug. 17 last year.

Scherzer (9-3) allowed four runs for the second straight start, raising his ERA from 1.93 to 2.33 in the two outings. He gave up seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

CARDINALS 1, CUBS 0

CHICAGO -- Albert Pujols hit career homer No. 693, Jordan Montgomery pitched a one-hitter and St. Louis won its season-best eighth straight.

Pujols led off the seventh with a drive to left-center for his seventh homer in his last 10 games and No. 14 overall in his final big league season.

Chicago's Drew Smyly (5-7) became the 449th pitcher to surrender a homer to the 42-year-old Pujols.

Montgomery (7-3) struck out seven and walked none in his first career complete game, improving to 4-0 in four starts since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the New York Yankees.

BRAVES 2, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH -- Jake Odorizzi struck out seven and Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer to lead Atlanta past Pittsburgh.

The Braves have won 12 of 14 to pull within three games of the New York Mets in the NL East.

Odorizzi (5-5) allowed one run on four hits in six innings, retiring 14 of the final 15 batters he faced.

Harris hit the 13th homer of his rookie season into the left-field bleachers off a curveball from Roansy Contreras (3-4).

Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 29th save.

RANGERS 2, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- Adolis GarcÃ­a homered and Corey Seager singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as Texas beat Minnesota.

Twins star outfielder Byron Buxton exited in the seventh with right hip tightness.

A.J. Alexy (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Cole Ragans. Brett Martin, JosÃ© Leclerc and Matt Moore blanked the Twins the rest of the way, with Moore earning his third save of the season.

Sonny Gray (7-4) gave up two runs on five hits while fanning six. The Twins turned a triple play behind him in the fourth.

Texas took three of four in the weekend wraparound series and is 5-3 since replacing Chris Woodward with interim manager Tony Beasley last week.

RAYS 2, ANGELS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning and Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles.

Jeffrey Springs (6-3) pitched effectively into the sixth inning for the Rays, who have won eight of 10 and moved a half-game ahead of Toronto and Seattle in the AL wild-card race.

Arozarena hit his 17th homer of the season off Tucker Davidson (2-4) after Mike Trout had tied the game in the fifth with an RBI single.

Shawn Armstrong pitched the ninth to earn his first save for the Rays.

PHILLIES 4, REDS 1

PHILADELPHIA -- Noah Syndergaard pitched seven strong innings to stay unbeaten with Philadelphia.

Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott hit back-to-back homers for the Phillies off Cincinnati's Luis Cessa (3-2).

Syndergaard (8-8) allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Philadelphia moved ahead of idle San Diego into the second NL wild-card spot.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting Kansas City past Chicago.

Joe Kelly (1-3), the seventh of eight White Sox pitchers, hit a pair of batters to start the inning. Ryan O'Hearn singled, and Waters drew a five-pitch walk with one out to break a 4-all tie.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech exited the game after facing just four hitters, retiring none. Manager Tony La Russa said Kopech had a hamstring issue.

Amir Garrett (3-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Scott Barlow finished for his 20th save.

___

More AP MLB: https://twitter.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports