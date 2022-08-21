Thornton, Wings beat Sun 89-79, force deciding Game 3

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Kayla Thornton scored 20 points and Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 89-79 on Sunday to avoid elimination and win the franchise's first playoff game since 2009.

The sixth-seeded Wings, who will host Wednesday's Game 3, never trailed. They led by double digits for the final 26-plus minutes, despite a 22-2 fourth-quarter run that trimmed a 31-point Sun deficit to 84-73 with less than 2 minutes left.

'I think we have to learn how to capitalize,' McCowan said. 'With us being a young team, you know, sometimes we get a little sloppy - as you could see at the end. But, I mean, once we tighten that up, it'll be good for the next game.'

Allisha Gray had 15 points, eight assists and three steals for the Wings, and Marina Mabrey scored 14 points.

Jonquel Jones had 20 points and nine rebounds for third-seeded Connecticut, and Brionna Jones also scored 20. DiJonai Carrington added 13 points.

'I knew I had to go in and do what I do best, which is rebound, be a dominant force inside, and that's what I did tonight for my teammates' said McCowan, who had seven points and five rebounds in Game 1.

"We have to put our talent to work. I mean, we know what we can do. We have great players on our team so if everyone plays their role, plays team offense and defense, we'll be fine.

Dallas shot 48% (36 of 75) from the field, made 11 of 26 (42.3%) from 3-point range and finished with 28 assists.

___

More WNBA playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-playoffs and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports