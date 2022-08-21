Emery gets 1st win against Simeone in Spanish league

MADRID -- Unai Emery's unsuccessful run against Diego Simeone is finally over.

Emery's 12-match winless streak as a coach against Simeone ended on Sunday with Villarreal's 2-0 win at AtlÃ©tico Madrid in the Spanish league.

Emery had seven draws and five losses against Simeone, his worst streak against any other coach in the league.

YÃ©remy Pino and Gerard Moreno scored second-half goals at the Metropolitano stadium as Villarreal picked up its second consecutive win to start the league.

AtlÃ©tico had also opened with a win, but this time Ãlvaro Morata and JoÃ£o FÃ©lix struggled in attack and the hosts couldn't find a way past Villarreal. Morata, back from on loan with Juventus, had scored twice in the 3-0 victory at Getafe, when FÃ©lix had three assists.

Villarreal had won 3-0 at Valladolid.

AtlÃ©tico's newly signed defender Nahuel Molina was sent off in stoppage time.

AtlÃ©tico hadn't lost in its last eight league matches against Villarreal.

GATTUSO FALLS

Coach Gennaro Gattuso endured his first defeat in the Spanish league this season when Valencia lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.

Ãlex Berenguer scored the winner in the 42nd to give Bilbao its first win of the season after an opening draw at home against Mallorca.

Gattuso had made his debut with Valencia with a 1-0 win against Girona at home.

Bilbao forward IÃ±aki Williams had a goal disallowed for offside late in the game at San MamÃ©s, while Valencia striker Marcos AndrÃ© nearly got the equalizer deep in stoppage time with an attempt that hit the woodwork.

Defending champion Real Madrid won 4-1 at Celta Vigo on Saturday for its second consecutive win to start the league.

Barcelona will try to win its first match this season when it visits Real Sociedad later Sunday.

