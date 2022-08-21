 

Stewart, Bird help Storm beat Mystics 97-84 to sweep series

  • Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, left, makes a 3-point basket over Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, center, during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle.

    Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, left, makes a 3-point basket over Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, center, during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

  • Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, left, looks to pass the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle.

    Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, left, looks to pass the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

  • Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin, right, tries to pass the ball around the defense of Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle.

    Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin, right, tries to pass the ball around the defense of Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

  • Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin, center, tries to pass around the defense of Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, left, and center Tina Charles, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle.

    Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin, center, tries to pass around the defense of Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, left, and center Tina Charles, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

  • Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird looks to pass the ball against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle.

    Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird looks to pass the ball against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

  • Seattle Storm center Tina Charles, left, tries to shoot around the defense of Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in Seattle.

    Seattle Storm center Tina Charles, left, tries to shoot around the defense of Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in Seattle. Associated Press

  • Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives with the ball against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle.

    Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives with the ball against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/21/2022 5:26 PM

Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 to sweep their opening-round series

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 