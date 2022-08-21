Stewart, Bird help Storm beat Mystics 97-84 to sweep series
Updated 8/21/2022 5:26 PM
Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 to sweep their opening-round series
