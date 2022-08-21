Giants top pick Thibodeaux injures knee in preseason game
Updated 8/21/2022 7:25 PM
Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants' preseason game in the second quarter and was ruled out with a knee injury
Article Comments
