 

Giants top pick Thibodeaux injures knee in preseason game

  • Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

 
By TOM CANAVAN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/21/2022 7:25 PM

Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants' preseason game in the second quarter and was ruled out with a knee injury

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 