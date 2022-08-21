Giants top pick Thibodeaux injures knee in preseason game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants' preseason game in the second quarter and was ruled out with a knee injury