 

Akindele lifts Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

  • Charlotte FC midfielder Derrick Jones (20) reacts during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

    Charlotte FC midfielder Derrick Jones (20) reacts during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

  • Charlotte FC midfielder Quinn McNeill and Orlando City midfielder CÃ©sar AraÃºjo fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

    Charlotte FC midfielder Quinn McNeill and Orlando City midfielder CÃ©sar AraÃºjo fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

  • A fan cheers prior to an MLS soccer match between Orlando City and Charlotte FC, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

    A fan cheers prior to an MLS soccer match between Orlando City and Charlotte FC, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

  • Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina (1) jumps prior to the first half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

    Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina (1) jumps prior to the first half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

  • Orlando City midfielder Jake Mulraney slides under Charlotte FC defender Jaylin Lindsey (24) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

    Orlando City midfielder Jake Mulraney slides under Charlotte FC defender Jaylin Lindsey (24) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

  • Orlando City forward Facundo Torres (17) and Charlotte FC forward Kerwin Vargas (18) fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

    Orlando City forward Facundo Torres (17) and Charlotte FC forward Kerwin Vargas (18) fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/21/2022 8:28 PM

Tesho Akindele scored his first goal of the season and it came in the 89th minute off his own deflected shot to send Orlando City SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 