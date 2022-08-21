 

Webb rallies Giants over Bengals with 2 TD passes to Bachman

  • New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll calls to his players during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll calls to his players during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

  • New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) checks on Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) as he is helped off the field after getting hurt during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) checks on Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) as he is helped off the field after getting hurt during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

  • New York Giants' Blake Martinez tackles Cincinnati Bengals' Kendric Pryor (19) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Giants' Blake Martinez tackles Cincinnati Bengals' Kendric Pryor (19) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Bengals' Tre Flowers (33) tackles New York Giants' Collin Johnson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Cincinnati Bengals' Tre Flowers (33) tackles New York Giants' Collin Johnson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Bengals' Allan George, right, defends against a pass to New York Giants' David Sills V during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Cincinnati Bengals' Allan George, right, defends against a pass to New York Giants' David Sills V during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

  • New York Giants defensive end Ryder Anderson (90) tackles Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Evans (25) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Giants defensive end Ryder Anderson (90) tackles Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Evans (25) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

 
By TOM CANAVAN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/21/2022 9:29 PM

Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 