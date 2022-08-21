Webb rallies Giants over Bengals with 2 TD passes to Bachman
Updated 8/21/2022 9:29 PM
Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals
