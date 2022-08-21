 

Huntley, Likely shine as Ravens beat Cardinals 24-17

  Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) scrambles as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) pursues during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

  Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) can't make the catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Damarion Williams (22) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

  Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

  Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (22) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

  Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to a call during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

By DAVID BRANDT
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/21/2022 10:15 PM

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and the Baltimore Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games, beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night

