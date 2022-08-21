Huntley, Likely shine as Ravens beat Cardinals 24-17
Updated 8/21/2022 10:15 PM
Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and the Baltimore Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games, beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night
