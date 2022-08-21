'˜Dragon Ball Super' bests '˜Beast' at box office with $20.1M

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Idris Elba in a scene from "Beast." (Lauren Mulligan/Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Idris Elba in a scene from "Beast." (Lauren Mulligan/Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

Idris Elba may go head-to-head with a lion in 'Beast,' but the action flick was no match for the latest 'Dragon Ball' movie at the North American box office this weekend.

'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday. 'Beast,' meanwhile, settled for a second-place debut with $11.6 million.

Crunchyroll released 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' on 3,900 screens in North America, marking the widest-ever opening for an anime. The Toei Animation production was directed by Tetsuro Kodama, who had the support of 'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama. The Dragon Ball universe is almost 40 years old, and includes manga, television shows, movies, games and toys.

'We're absolutely thrilled that Dragon Ball fans could come together to experience and enjoy this amazing film in theaters,' said Mitchel Berger, senior vice president of global commerce for distributor Crunchyroll, in a statement. 'Crunchyroll thanks all of the fans, whether or not you are a 'super' fan or a newcomer, and we hope they come back again and again.'

'Beast,' meanwhile, opened on 3,743 screens in North America. The film, directed by Baltasar KormÃ¡kur ('Everest') stars Elba as a widowed father of two teenage girls, played by Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries, who find themselves on the run from a bloodthirsty lion during a trip to South Africa.

Elba also has another film opening in theaters next weekend - George Miller's fantasy epic 'Three Thousand Years of Longing.'

Sony's 'Bullet Train," meanwhile, landed in third place after two weekends at No. 1 with an estimated $8 million, bringing its domestic total to $68.9 million. Paramount's 'Top Gun: Maverick' placed fourth in its 13th weekend in theaters with an additional $5.9 million. 'Top Gun" has made over $683 million in North America to date, which was was enough to overtake 'Avengers: Infinity War' as the sixth highest grossing domestic release of all time. 'DC League of Super-Pets' rounded out the top five.