Police and witnesses: At least 20 dead, 40 wounded in extremist attack on hotel in Somali capital
Updated 8/20/2022 11:10 AM
MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Police and witnesses: At least 20 dead, 40 wounded in extremist attack on hotel in Somali capital.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.