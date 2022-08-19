Los Angeles FC takes shutout streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

Los Angeles FC (18-4-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-11-9, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -117, San Jose +251, Draw +314; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC heads into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Earthquakes are 4-7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Jeremy Ebobisse leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 14. The Earthquakes have scored 40 goals.

LAFC is 11-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC is 6-3 in games decided by one goal.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. LAFC won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebobisse has scored 14 goals with one assist for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Arango has 12 goals and four assists for LAFC. Jose Cifuentes has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-5-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

LAFC: 9-1-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Eric Remedi (injured).

LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.