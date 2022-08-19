Pozuelo leads Inter Miami against Toronto

Toronto FC (8-12-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (9-10-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +135, Toronto FC +166, Draw +279; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Alejandro Pozuelo leads Inter Miami into a matchup with Toronto after a two-goal showing against New York City FC.

Miami is 5-7-5 in conference matchups. Miami has a 3-0-1 record in games it records at least three goals.

Toronto is 6-10-3 in conference play. Toronto is 0-4-1 when it scores only one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalo Higuain has eight goals and two assists for Miami. Indiana Vassilev has two goals over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Osorio has nine goals and four assists for Toronto. Federico Bernardeschi has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Toronto: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured).

Toronto: Noble Okello (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Quentin Westberg (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.