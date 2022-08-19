 

Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days

 
Associated Press
 
 
MOSCOW -- Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom said on Friday a key pipeline conveying natural gas to Europe will shut down for three days at the end of this month to undergo 'routine maintenance."

In a statement posted online, Gazprom said that the only operational turbine at a key compressor station along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which links Western Russia and Germany, will shut down for routine maintenance from August 31 to September 2.

 

'A set of routine maintenance in accordance with the current maintenance contract will be carried out jointly with Siemens specialists,' the company said, in a reference to its German partner, Siemens Energy.

Gazprom said that once work is completed, the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 will resume at its prior level of 33 million cubic meters, or just 20% of the pipeline's nominal capacity.

