 

Wayfair, Ross Stores fall; General Motors, Foot Locker rise

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/19/2022 3:25 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Ross Stores Inc., down 99 cents to $91.01.

 

The discount retailer lowered its profit forecast for the year as inflation crimps consumer spending.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $7.52 to $11.03.

Activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he no longer owns any shares or options related to the home goods retailer.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down $1.27 to $18.02.

The chain of 950 movie theaters reaffirmed expectations for a weak slate of films during the third quarter.

General Motors Co., up 98 cents to $39.70.

The automaker reinstated its dividend.

Foot Locker Inc., up $6.41 to $38.39.

The athletic apparel and footwear company reported strong financial results and named a replacement for its retiring CEO.

Bill.com Holdings Inc., up $24.89 to $174.29.

The payment processing software company gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for the year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Entertainment Corp., up $2.21 to $64.91.

The owner of Radio City Music Hall is considering separating its live entertainment business from its MSG Networks cable channel.

Wayfair Inc. down $14.33 to $57.01.

The furniture retailer is cutting about 870 employees, or 5% of its global workforce.

