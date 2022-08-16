White Sox try to keep home win streak alive, host the Astros

Houston Astros (75-42, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.85 ERA, .86 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-5, 1.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -124, White Sox +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Houston Astros aiming to continue a six-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 60-56 record overall and a 29-29 record in home games. White Sox hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Houston is 36-24 on the road and 75-42 overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .463. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs while slugging .620. Alex Bregman is 13-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (neck), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.