Slumping Yanks blanked for 2nd straight game, 4-0 by Rays

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri celebrates with shortstop Taylor Walls (0) the Rays defeated the New York Yankees in a baseball game on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. The Rays won 4-0. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The slumping New York Yankees were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since 2016, losing to Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Monday night.

New York failed to provide any run support for ace Gerrit Cole (9-5), whose only run allowed followed a misplay in center field by Aaron Hicks.

The AL East leaders were blanked for the fourth time in nine games and dropped to 8-16 since the All-Star break after a 64-28 start.

Yarbrough (1-7) pitched four innings as a bulk reliever for his first win in nearly a year, striking out six without a walk.

ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO -- Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run in his return to the lineup, Ryan McKenna had his first three-hit game, and surging Baltimore improved to 9-4 in August.

Mountcastle homered off Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (4-7) in the third. He sat out Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch Saturday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 24th home run as the Blue Jays lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings and Bryan Baker (4-3) worked 1 1/3 innings in relief.

TIGERS 7, GUARDIANS 5, GAME 2

GUARDIANS 4, TIGERS 1, GAME 1

CLEVELAND -- Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and Detroit rallied to split a doubleheader with Cleveland and snap an eight-game skid.

All-Star AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning of the opener. GimÃ©nez added a two-run homer in the nightcap, finishing with four hits and five RBIs on the day.

Tigers starter Bryan Garcia (1-0) gave up three runs in six innings in the second game. Gregory Soto allowed one run in the ninth but picked up his 21st save.

Eli Morgan (4-3) surrendered the homers to Schoop and Carpenter.

James Karinchak (1-0) worked a scoreless seventh in the opener and Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save. Cleveland did not allow a hit after the third.

Tigers reliever Will Vest (3-3) gave up two runs in the loss.

MARLINS 3, PADRES 0

MIAMI -- Sandy Alcantara threw seven innings of four-hit ball and Miami beat San Diego.

Alcantara (11-5) walked two and struck out seven on 108 pitches.

Miguel Rojas and Jacob Stallings had three hits apiece and rookie JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins, who snapped a four-game skid.

The Marlins scored twice in the first against Padres starter Joe Musgrove (8-6).

Tanner Scott worked the ninth for his 17th save.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- Max Kepler went 3 for 4 with a slump-busting RBI and Minnesota beat Kansas City.

Kepler snapped an 0-for-29 skid with his one-out single in the second inning against Royals starter Kris Bubic (2-7) that scored Jorge Polanco.

Joe Ryan (9-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, recovering from a two-run home run by thriving rookie Vinnie Pasquantino in the first inning.

New Twins closer Jorge LÃ³pez, who blew his last two save chances, gave up a double and a single in the ninth inning before escaping with a game-ending double-play grounder by M.J. Melendez for his 21st save.

PHILLIES 4, REDS 3

CINCINNATI -- Noah Syndergaard won for the second time in three starts since being traded to Philadelphia and Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs against Cincinnati.

Syndergaard (7-8) allowed three runs on eight hits in seven innings, throwing only 77 pitches. Seranthony Dominguez worked the ninth for his ninth save.

Sosa's two-run single highlighted a three-run third for the Phillies. He also had an RBI double in the fifth.

Mike Minor (1-10) became the first Reds pitcher to start in 10 straight losses since Homer Bailey in 2018.

NATIONALS 5, CUBS 4

WASHINGTON -- Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning as Washington beat Chicago.

Cruz, who hit a two-run double in the fifth, smacked a 1-1 pitch from Brandon Hughes (1-1) to center to snap a 4-all tie.

Carl Edwards Jr. (4-3) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Ian Happ homered twice for the Cubs.

