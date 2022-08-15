Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 8/15/2022 2:19 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.05 to $95.10 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a gallon. September heating oil fell 8 cents to $3.44 a gallon. September natural gas fell 4 cents to $8.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $17.40 to $1,798.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 43 cents to $20.27 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.62 a pound.
The dollar fell to 133.32 Japanese yen from 133.49 yen. The euro fell to $1.0155 from $1.0267.
