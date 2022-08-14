Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier HernÃ¡ndez runs down the sideline after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Samuel Grandsir (11), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Associated Press

LA Galaxy midfielder Samuel Grandsir, center, celebrates with forward Javier HernÃ¡ndez, left, during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond kicks the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Raposo, right, fights off Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Marco Delgado, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld, right, kicks the ball past Los Angeles Galaxy defender Julian Araujo, center, and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, left, for a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Associated Press

LA Galaxy forward Javier HernÃ¡ndez, back left, makes a penalty kick for a goal past Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder VÃ­ctor VÃ¡zquez, center top, jumps after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Associated Press

LA Galaxy midfielder Samuel Grandsir, second from left in back, celebrates with midfielder GastÃ³n Brugman, left, after Grandsir scored a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy defender SÃ©ga Coulibaly (4) heads the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Easton Ongaro (43) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Associated Press

CARSON, Calif. -- Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead.

Javier HernÃ¡ndez BalcÃ¡zar, who goes by Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed VÃ­ctor VÃ¡zquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0. Chicharito has a team-high 10 goals this season, while Vazquez's was his first.

Ryan Gauld scored in the 38th minute for Vancouver (8-11-6), but Grandsir finished off his brace two minutes later and the Galaxy led 4-1 at intermission.

Tosaint Ricketts had a goal in the second half for the Whitecaps, who lost Cristian DÃ¡jome to a red card in the 79th.

EfraÃ­n Ãlvarez scored in the 89th minute to end the scoring for L.A.

Jonathan Bond had two saves for the Galaxy. Cody Cropper saved two for Vancouver.

