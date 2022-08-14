Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds

Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 44-68 record overall and a 24-34 record at home. The Reds have a 28-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 47-65 overall and 23-31 on the road. The Cubs have a 23-50 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Cubs are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 11 home runs while slugging .385. Donovan Solano is 10-for-34 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 14 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 9-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (lower leg), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.