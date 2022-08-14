White Sox host the Tigers, try to extend home win streak

Detroit Tigers (43-72, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-6, 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (2-5, 5.88 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -203, Tigers +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago has a 58-56 record overall and a 27-29 record at home. The White Sox have a 47-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has an 18-39 record on the road and a 43-72 record overall. The Tigers are 21-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday's game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The White Sox are up 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 28 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-40 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 9-for-40 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 1-9, .205 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (head), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.