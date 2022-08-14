Titans coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with surprise shower

 

  • Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches his players during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

  • Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with his players during an NFL football training camp practice Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Anyone celebrating a birthday around the Tennessee Titans walks carefully around the team's headquarters to try and avoid center Ben Jones, who likes to surprise people usually with a pie to the face.

On Sunday, the veteran lineman helped coach Mike Vrabel celebrate his 47th birthday in style.

 

Jones snuck up behind Vrabel as the coach talked with fans and signed autographs after practice. Jones doused Vrabel with baby powder, turning Vrabel's head white before the coach could grab a towel to get it off his face.

What Vrabel thought of the cloud of baby powder will have to wait until Monday. The reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year didn't speak to reporters Sunday; his coordinators took a turn with the media.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

