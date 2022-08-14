 

Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville

  • Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis (54) gets past Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga (33) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

  • Nashville SC defender Dave Romney (4) heads the ball past Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

  • Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) heads the ball over Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga (33) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

  • Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) heads the ball over Minnesota United forward Luis Amarilla (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

  • Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) brings Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) to the ground during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

  • Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) defends the goal as Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) tries to score a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

  • Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) heads the ball over a Minnesota United defender during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

  • Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) defends the goal as Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong (17) attacks past Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

  • Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) tries to head the ball into the goal against Minnesota United during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

  • Minnesota United celebrates a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

By Associated Press
Updated 8/14/2022 10:49 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Alan Benitez scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over Nashville on Sunday.

Benitez scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put United (11-9-5) ahead 2-1.

 

United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane.

Hany Mukhtar scored the only goal for Nashville (8-9-9).

United outshot Nashville 4-3. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Dayne St. Clair saved two of the three shots he faced for United. Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville.

Minnesota set a club record with its sixth road win of the season.

United plays at home on Saturday against Austin, while Nashville will host Dallas on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

