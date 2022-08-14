Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville

Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis (54) gets past Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga (33) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Nashville SC defender Dave Romney (4) heads the ball past Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) heads the ball over Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga (33) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) heads the ball over Minnesota United forward Luis Amarilla (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) brings Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) to the ground during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) defends the goal as Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) tries to score a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) heads the ball over a Minnesota United defender during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) defends the goal as Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong (17) attacks past Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) tries to head the ball into the goal against Minnesota United during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Geodis Park, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press