Gil, Petrovic lead Revolution to 1-0 victory over DC United

Updated 8/13/2022 9:04 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Carles Gil staked the New England Revolution to an early lead and Djordje Petrovic made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.
Gil scored in the 18th minute to give New England (8-7-9) the lead for good. Brandon Bye and Tommy McNamara had assists on Gil's fifth score of the season.
The Revolution took 20 shots, seven more than D.C. United (6-14-4), and had a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. United fell to 1-2-1 under coach Wayne Rooney.
Petrovic had three saves to post a clean sheet for New England. Rafael Romo finished with six saves for United.
