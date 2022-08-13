Suspect in attack on 'Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie enters not-guilty plea in New York court.
Updated 8/13/2022 1:25 PM
MAYVILLE, N.Y. -- Suspect in attack on 'Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie enters not-guilty plea in New York court.
