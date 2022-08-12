US places Paraguay vice president on corruption list

FILE - Paraguay's Vice President Hugo Velazquez smiles during "Te Deum" at the Cathedral in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 15, 2018. Velazquez has been included on a U.S. list of politicians considered to be corrupt, according to U.S. ambassador to Paraguay Marc Osfield during a press conference in Asuncion on Aug. 12, 2022. Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES -- Paraguay Vice President Hugo VelÃ¡zquez Moreno was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official, U.S. Ambassador Marc Ostfield said Friday morning.

The news rocked Paraguay's political world not only due to Moreno's role in President Mario Abdo BenÃ­tez's administration but also because he is seen as a leading contender to become a presidential candidate for the Colorado Party in next year's elections.

Juan Carlos Duarte, a former prosecutor who is a close personal and business associate of Moreno, was also included in the corruption list, Ostfield said in a news conference at the U.S. embassy in the Paraguayan capital of AsunciÃ³n.

Ostfield said Secretary of State Antony Blinken 'received credible information' that showed how 'at the request of Vice President VelÃ¡zquez, Duarte, his close personal and professional partner, offered a bribe of more than $1 million to a public official.'

This offering of a bribe was 'consistent with an apparent pattern of corrupt activity' and in this case it was carried out to 'obstruct an investigation that threatened the vice president and his financial interests,' Ostfield said.

As a result, VelÃ¡zquez, Duarte and their immediate family members will no longer be allowed to enter the United States.

The designation comes mere weeks after a former president of Paraguay, Horacio Manuel Cartes, was also included on a U.S. corruption list for his 'involvement in significant corruption.' Cartes served as president of Paraguay between August 2013 and August 2018.

Ostfield emphasized that the designation 'has nothing to do with politics' and Washington 'will continue working closely with President Mario Abdo BenÃ­tez and his government in a variety of issues, including the fight against corruption, impunity and against money laundering and terrorism financing.'