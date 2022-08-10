Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton

FILE - National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a meeting with President Donald Trump as he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 26, 2019. The Justice Department says an Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- An Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Shahram Poursafi, identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is currently wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot.