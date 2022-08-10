Police: Explosion in southern Indiana injures at least 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Emergency crews are responding to an explosion involving at least one house that reverberated across a neighborhood in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, according to media reports.

Evansville police said at least two people were injured in the explosion that occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, though the severity of the injuries was not available, the Courier & Press of Evansville reported.

The explosion had a 100-foot (30-meter) blast radius, Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly told the newspaper. The cause had not been determined.

Aerial video posted on social media shows damage strewn in a residential neighborhood with numerous police and fire vehicles on the scene.

Jacki Baumgart, an office manager at Award World Trophies about two and a half blocks from the site of the explosion, said she and other employees in their building panicked when they heard the blast.

'It was loud,' Baumgart said. 'There was huge smoke.'

'We thought a tree fell on the building or a car ran into the place,' she said. 'Debris from the ceiling came down."

She continued: "Everybody here immediately ran out of the building. We thought the building was going to come down.'

Evansville is on the Kentucky border.