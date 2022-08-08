 

Angels visit the Athletics to open 3-game series

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/8/2022 7:00 AM

Los Angeles Angels (46-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-68, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (3-4, 4.55 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-8, 3.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -125, Angels +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland is 17-36 in home games and 41-68 overall. The Athletics have a 9-17 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 46-63 record overall and a 22-31 record in road games. The Angels have gone 31-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Monday for the 11th time this season. The Angels lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 23 doubles and seven home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 9-for-23 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 17 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-41 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

