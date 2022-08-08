Los Angeles hosts Connecticut following Sykes' 21-point showing

Connecticut Sun (22-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (11-20, 6-11 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Connecticut Sun after Brittney Sykes scored 21 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 79-76 win over the Washington Mystics.

The Sparks have gone 7-8 in home games. Los Angeles has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sun are 10-6 on the road. Connecticut has a 9-9 record against teams above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sun won 77-60 in the last matchup on May 14. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 23 points, and Jordin Canada led the Sparks with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Sparks. Katie Lou Samuelson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Thomas is averaging 13 points, 8.3 rebounds, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 87.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.