 

Ravens reach 4-year extension with All-Pro K Justin Tucker

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • FILE - Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. The Ravens agreed to a four-year contract extension with the star kicker, the team announced Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

    FILE - Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. The Ravens agreed to a four-year contract extension with the star kicker, the team announced Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/8/2022 12:27 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year contract extension with star kicker Justin Tucker.

The team announced the move Monday. Tucker's previous deal was through 2023.

 

A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has been a game changer for the Ravens in his 10 years with the team. He's made a record 91.1% of his field goal attempts, and his 1,360 points are the most ever by a player through his first 10 seasons.

He set another record last year with a 66-yard kick at Detroit that won the game. He is 16 of 16 on field goal attempts in the final minute of regulation and has converted 58 straight in the fourth quarter and overtime, the longest active streak in the league.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 