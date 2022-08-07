Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat

First time skiers take a lesson at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022. While millions across Europe sweat through a summer of record-breaking heat, Afriski in the Maluti Mountains is Africa's only operating ski resort south of the equator. It draws people from neighboring South Africa and further afield by offering a unique experience to go skiing in southern Africa.Â Associated Press

Fresh snow covers the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Visitors to the Afriski ski resort, one wearing a tratiotional Basutu hat, take a selfie, near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Visitors to the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, one wearing a traditional Basutu blanket, wait to rent ski gear Saturday July 30, 2022.

A visitor to the Afriski ski resort waits in line to pay for the ski lift fee, near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Kafi Mojapelo, right, who traveled the short distance from neighboring South Africa to the Afriski ski resort, waits for her ski instructor, near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

A visitor to the Afriski ski resort holds her snowboard, near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

First time skiers wait for their instructor at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

A young skier adjusts his helmet at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Few skiers brave the fog and falling snow at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Visitors have their picture taken as snow falls at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

First time skiers get ready for their first lesson at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Kafi Mojapelo takes her first ski lesson at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Visitors enjoy the snow at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Fresh snow covers the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Sunday July 31, 2022.

Snowboarders get ready to hit the slope at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Sunday July 31, 2022.

A snowboarder slides down the slope of the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Sekholo Ramonotsi, 13, wearing the number 43, waits for results during the Winter Whip Slopestyle snowboard and ski competition at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Sekholo Ramonotsi, 13, competes in the Winter Whip Slopestyle snowboard and ski competition at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022. Ramonotsi won banish ski and snowboard categories in his class.

John Bokang competes in the youth category of the Winter Whip Slopestyle snowboard and ski competition at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Bronwyn Rassmann competes in the Winter Whip Slopestyle snowboard and ski competition at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022. Rassmann finished second in the women's category.

London-born Meka Lebohang Ejindu, center, reacts after his run during the Winter Win Slopestyle snowboard and ski competition at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Saturday July 30, 2022.

Participants in the Winter Win Slopestyle snowboard and ski competition at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, wait for the results, Saturday July 30, 2022.

A car makes its way towards the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Sunday July 31, 2022.

Departing visitors take a souvenir photograph with local herdsmen at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, Sunday July 31, 2022.