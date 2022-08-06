Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays (59-47, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-50, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (0-0); Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.04 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -137, Twins +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Minnesota has a 30-24 record in home games and a 56-50 record overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.05.

Toronto has a 59-47 record overall and a 25-26 record on the road. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.86 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Twins are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .321 batting average to rank 10th on the Twins, and has 16 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Jose Miranda is 12-for-36 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 68 RBI for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 9-for-32 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.