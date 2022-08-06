Rays aim to keep win streak alive against the Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays (57-49, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-66, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-4, 2.07 ERA, .83 WHIP, 158 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -266, Tigers +218; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 42-66 record overall and a 24-29 record in home games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 4.05 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 24-28 record on the road and a 57-49 record overall. The Rays are 10th in the AL with 95 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rays have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 11 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 4-for-23 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has five home runs, 57 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .280 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 11-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .199 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rays: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.