 

Juventus vs. AtlÃ©tico Madrid canceled amid unrest in Israel

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/6/2022 8:51 AM

TEL AVIV -- A friendly between Juventus and AtlÃ©tico Madrid scheduled to be played in Tel Aviv has been canceled after an outbreak of fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinians, the two clubs said Saturday.

The game was due to be held at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday but the Italian and Spanish teams, along with game promoter Comtec Group, decided to call it off 'in light of the current security situation,' the clubs said in almost identical statements.

 

Fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants raged on Saturday, with Israeli jets pounding Gaza while rockets flew the other way, a day after an Israeli strike killed a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 