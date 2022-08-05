Quakes sign defender Akapo after stint with Cadiz in Spain

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Carlos Akapo, who has played with Cadiz in Spain's LaLiga since 2019.

The deal runs through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024. Akapo, a free agent, will occupy an international roster spot.

Akapo, 29, joined Cadiz before the 2019-20 season and made 47 appearances with the club. His contract expired in July.

'Carlos is a talented player with significant experience for both club and country,' Quakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a statement on Friday. 'He's made 200 professional appearances in Spain, including more than 50 in LaLiga. He will be an important addition at a position of need. He's also capable of contributing on both sides of the field which should improve the flexibility and versatility of our roster.'

Akapo has appeared in 28 games for Equatorial Guinea in international play.

Akapo will join the Earthquakes once he obtains his visa and transfer papers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports