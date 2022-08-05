 

More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

  • A vehicle is abandoned and surrounded by mud caused by massive flooding on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, near Haddix, Ky.

  • Debris gathers atop a slide in a children's play area after massive flooding on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, near Haddix, Ky.

  • Debris gathers on the fence of a baseball dugout after massive flooding on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, near Haddix, Ky. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that several people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning.

  • A vehicle is abandoned and surrounded by mud caused by massive flooding on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, near Haddix, Ky. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that several people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning.

  • Debris gathers atop playground equipment after massive flooding on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, near Haddix, Ky.

  • A creek flows as fog moves over the hills on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, near Haddix, Ky. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that several people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning.

  • Steps lead to a home that was swept away by massive flooding on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, near Haddix, Ky. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that several people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning.

  • A ground vent is coated in mud after massive flooding on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that several people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning.

  • A holler leads up to the mountain Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, near Lost Creek, Ky. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that several people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning.

  • Piles of debris sit near a church after massive flooding on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that several people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning.

By JOHN RABY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/5/2022 11:51 AM

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Sunday evening for nearly the entire state.

 

As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least 37 people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning. Some places could receive up to 3 inches of rain by Friday night, and the storm system wasn't expected to let up until at least Saturday evening, the weather service said.

Due to unsafe travel conditions, Gov. Andy Beshear canceled visits to two flood-ravaged counties Friday.

Last week's storm in eastern Kentucky sent floodwaters as high as rooftops. In the days afterward, more than 1,300 people were rescued as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks.

Many residents are still waiting for their utilities to be restored. About 3,000 Kentucky customers remained without electricity on Friday. Some entire water systems were severed or heavily damaged, prompting a significant response from the National Guard and others to distribute bottled water.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to counties flooded after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. Federal financial assistance also was being offered to many residents for repairs to privately owned access roads and bridges. The state also was offering disaster unemployment assistance.

The weather service also posted flood watches for much of West Virginia and through the Washington, D.C., area.

Raby reported from Charleston, W.Va.

