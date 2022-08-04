Reynolds scores winning run as Pirates top slumping Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis, center, celebrates with teammates after Milwaukee Brewers reliever Matt Bush threw a wild pitch while he was batting, allowing Bryan Reynolds to score from third, in the 10th inning giving the Pirates the win in the baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Pirates won 5-4. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Reynolds tied it earlier in the inning when he hit a ground-rule double down the right-field line off Matt Bush (2-2). Reynolds moved to third on a fly to right field by Ke'Bryan Hayes and raced home when a pitch from Bush slipped by catcher Victor Caratini to give the Pirates their third comeback win over first-place Milwaukee in as many days.

Reynolds, rookie Tucupita Maracano, Jason Delay and Ben Gamel had two hits each for Pittsburgh. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-3) got the win.

The Brewers have lost four straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego over the weekend.

Pittsburgh trailed 3-1 in the seventh but pulled even behind RBI singles by Maracano and Gamel.

CARDINALS 4, CUBS 3, GAME 1

ST. LOUIS -- Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, lifting the Cardinals to the win in the opener of a split doubleheader.

St. Louis trailed 3-0 before rallying in the seventh against Marcus Stroman. Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers before Nolan Arenado doubled and scored on Nootbaar's flyball to center.

Nootbaar singled in Arenado in the ninth against Erich Uelmen (0-1).

Ryan Helsley (6-1) got three outs for the win, helping the Cardinals pull within a half-game of Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

Willson Contreras homered for Chicago, which dropped its fourth straight game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports