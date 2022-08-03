Blackhawks face Wild in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Oct. 2
Updated 8/3/2022 12:23 PM
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.
The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee since 1993. It's the first time the Blackhawks have played at Milwaukee since facing the Los Angeles Kings at the Bradley Center on Dec. 1, 1992.
The Bradley Center, the Bucks' former home, hosted NHL preseason games and regular-season games annually from 1988-93.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.