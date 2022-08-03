Castillo pitches into 7th as Mariners beat Cole, Yankees 7-3

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo delivers against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday.

Eugenio SuÃ¡rez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle's six-run first. Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for homers.

Castillo (5-4) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings in his second start in the Bronx in less than a month. The right-hander allowed three runs and walked three.

The 29-year-old Castillo was acquired by Seattle in a trade with Cincinnati on Friday night for four prospects.

Kyle Higashioka hit a two-run homer for the Yankees.

PHILLIES 3, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA -- Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as Philadelphia took full advantage of an overturned call.

The Phillies looked to be down to their final three outs when J.T. Realmuto grounded into what was ruled an inning-ending double play with the Braves nursing a 1-0 lead.

But Philadelphia challenged the call, and the replay showed Realmuto's foot getting to the bag ahead of the relay throw while Rhys Hoskins trotted home from third.

With the game now tied at 1, Collin McHugh (2-2) fell behind 2-0 in the count before grooving one to Castellanos, who connected for his ninth homer.

Zack Wheeler (10-5) pitched seven innings for the win. David Robertson, acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, worked a scoreless ninth for his first Philadelphia save.

Orlando Arcia homered for Atlanta, which had won four straight.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Rays.

Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second and scored on Peralta's tiebreaking single.

Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss.

Peralta was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Saturday, and Siri came over from Houston in a three-way trade on Monday.

Ryan Thompson (3-2) got the win after pitching two hitless innings. Jason Adam worked the ninth for his fifth save in six attempts.

Teoscar HernÃ¡ndez drove in Toronto's runs with a first-inning double and his 15th homer in the fourth.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jorge LÃ³pez got his first save with his new team and newcomer Sandy LeÃ³n drove in two runs, leading Minnesota to the win.

Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela each drove in a run for the AL Central leaders. Joe Ryan (8-4) pitched five innings of one-run ball, bouncing back nicely after a rough outing at San Diego.

LÃ³pez, an All-Star acquired Tuesday from Baltimore, earned his 20th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Harold Castro had three of Detroit's four hits. Tyler Alexander (2-5) allowed two runs in five innings.

GUARDIANS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4

CLEVELAND -- Amed Rosario hit a mammoth three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot, sending Cleveland to the victory.

Rosario's 450-foot drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field.

Shane Bieber (6-6) struck out eight over six innings in his 100th career start, extending his winning streak in interleague games to eight.

The Guardians remained one game behind AL Central-leading Minnesota.

Arizona left-hander Tommy Henry (0-1) pitched five innings in his major league debut, surrendering four runs and four hits.

Alek Thomas and Geraldo Perdomo homered for the Diamondbacks.

