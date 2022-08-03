Titans place reserve center Munyer on IR, sign 2 players

 

Updated 8/3/2022 9:44 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans placed center Daniel Munyer on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Willie Wright and defensive back Terrell Bonds on Wednesday.

The Titans also waived injured defensive back Chris Williamson. Munyer, playing center behind starter Ben Jones and Corey Levin, left Tuesday's practice early and went indoors with a trainer.

 

The 6-foot-3 Wright was a three-year starter at Tulsa. He spent the 2019 season on Cleveland's practice squad and 2020 on Atlanta's practice squad. Wright was released by Chicago last week.

Bonds played 10 games in the USFL this spring with one interception. Undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2019, he spent much of his first two seasons on Baltimore's practice squad. He played four games for the Ravens in 2020. He also played for Memphis of the AAF in 2018.

