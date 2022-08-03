Waterman nets pivotal goal as Montreal defeats Crew 2-1

Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan, top right, celebrates his goal against CF Montreal with teammates during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Security staff stand on the field during a weather delay in the second half of the MLS soccer match between CF Montreal and the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Columbus Crew's Jonathan Mensah, right, tries to kick the ball past CF Montreal's Joaquin Torres during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

CF Montreal's Gabriele Corbo, front left, tries to steal the ball from Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Columbus Crew's Luis Diaz, left, passes the ball past CF Montreal's Mathieu Choiniere during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Columbus Crew's Derick Etienne, right, dribbles the ball around CF Montreal's Gabriele Corbo during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Columbus Crew's Luis Diaz, left, tries to take a shot past CF Montreal's Mathieu Choiniere, center, and Joel Waterman during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

CF Montreal's Gabriele Corbo, top, heads the ball away from Columbus Crew's Derick Etienne during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara.

Lucas Zelarrayan scored for the Crew (7-6-9) in the 14th minute.

Sebastian Breza saved two of the three shots he faced for Montreal. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the Crew.

Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal hosts Inter Miami and the Crew play New York City FC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.