Journalist, 2 others killed in Mexico; 13th this year

MEXICO CITY -- A journalist was among three people killed inside a bar in central Mexico, the 13th media worker killed in the country this year.

Guanajuato Gov. Diego RodrÃ­guez Vallejo condemned the Tuesday night killings of Ernesto MÃ©ndez and two others via Twitter Wednesday.

Press freedom organization Article 19 said that armed attackers stormed a bar owned by MÃ©ndez's family in San Luis de la Paz late Tuesday.

MÃ©ndez was the director of the local outlet Tu Voz, or Your Voice.

MÃ©ndez had also worked until three years ago at the news site Zona Franca, according to its director Carmen MartÃ­nez.

It was not immediately clear whether MÃ©ndez was enrolled in the federal government's protection program for journalists and human rights defenders under threat.

While organized crime is often involved in journalist killings, small town officials or politicians with political or criminal motivations are often suspects as well. Journalists running small news outlets in Mexico's interior are easy targets.